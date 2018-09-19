Gardaí investigating after shots fired at Ballymun house

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a home in Ballymun.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of the incident in the Shangan area at around 2.30am.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Shangan area of Ballymun on Wednesday just after 2.30am. Shots were fired at a house and damage was caused to windows. No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.”

There has been a number of shooting incidents in the Ballymun area in recent months.

In July, a man was shot in the leg on Shangan Green. A half hour after this incident, shots were fired at a house. Gardaí will investigate if the latest incident is connected to these shootings.