Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Pilot of jet that crashed onto dual carriageway, killing 11 men, to be charged with manslaughter

The tragedy happened at the Shoreham Air Show in 2015.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 10,657 Views No Comments
The aftermath of the crash in 2015
Image: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images
The aftermath of the crash in 2015
The aftermath of the crash in 2015
Image: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images

THE CROWN PROSECUTION Service (CPS) in the UK has announced that the pilot of a jet which crashed onto a dual carriageway, killing 11 men, is to be charged with manslaughter.

The tragedy happened at the Shoreham Air Show in 2015.

The reviewing lawyer, Simon Ringrose from the CPS Special Crime Division, made the announcement to families of the deceased at a private meeting in Lewes in East Sussex this evening.

In a statement released after the meeting, Ringrose said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has considered a full file of evidence received from Sussex Police in relation to the deaths of 11 men at the Shoreham Air Show in 2015.

“At approximately 1.20pm on 22 August 2015, a Hawker Hunter aircraft piloted by Andrew Hill attempted to perform a loop manoeuvre as part of an aerobatic display. The aircraft failed to complete the manoeuvre and crashed onto the A27 dual carriageway.

Eleven men who were either in vehicles on the carriageway or standing by the roadside were killed in the incident. Mr Hill was thrown clear of the aircraft and although seriously injured he survived.

“Sussex Police conducted a thorough and detailed investigation into the incident and in November 2017 submitted a full file of evidence to the CPS in relation to the actions of the pilot, Andrew Hill.”

Ringrose said there is “sufficient evidence to charge Andrew Hill with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the 11 men who died”.

Hill has also been charged with endangering an aircraft, contrary to Article 137 of the Air Navigation Order 2009.

“Mr Hill will be formally charged with the offences and will appear before the courts in due course.

“I would like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings have now commenced and the defendant has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” Ringrose said.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

