  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oblivious to past scandals, Silvio Berlusconi barrels forward ahead of Italy's election

Although the former Prime Minister is barred from public office, he could play an important role in the next government.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 7:30 AM
13 hours ago 10,246 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877162
Image: Antonio Masiello via Getty
Image: Antonio Masiello via Getty

SILVIO BERLUSCONI, THE billionaire media mogul who dominated Italian politics for nearly two decades, has stepped back into the ring at the age of 81, defying those who dared to believe he had thrown in the towel.

Despite sex scandals, serial gaffes and legal woes, the flamboyant tycoon has made an astonishing return from political oblivion to head his centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy) party, which as part of a rightwing coalition is leading the race for tomorrow’s vote, according to opinion polls.

“Berlusconi has 12 or 13 lives, he’s like a cat squared,” said former premier Matteo Renzi, who is himself trying to win back the top spot.

Although barred from public office owing to a tax fraud conviction, Berlusconi is hoping to position himself as kingmaker in the next government if his coalition wins a majority in parliament.

While he has avoided the big campaign rallies in the run-up to the vote, he is a constant figure on television and radio stations and in newspapers, a number of which he owns through his Fininvest empire.

The one-time cruise ship crooner who has served as prime minister three times and once owned AC Milan football club, has had a tumultuous love affair with Italian politics, clinching his first election victory in 1994.

With his oiled-back hair and winning smile, he has ruled Italy for more than nine years in total.

He became renowned around the world for his buffoonish gaffes, friendships with the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, and a colourful private life epitomised by his notorious “bunga bunga” sex parties.

Today, his smile is noticeably a little frozen, the facelifts and make-up laid on “as thick as the carpet,” according to an editorial from La Repubblica newspaper, have left the veteran leader somewhat transformed.

But his sense of humour is still in tact. “I’m like a good wine, with age, I only improve, now I’m perfect,” he tweeted recently.

Football glory

Berlusconi was born in 1936 in Milan to a bank employee father and a housewife mother who always staunchly defended her son’s virtues.

The young Berlusconi was a born entertainer.

A huge fan of Nat King Cole, he played double bass and entertained club audiences with jokes during breaks from studying law.

He worked briefly as a cruise-ship singer before launching a lucrative career in the booming construction sector and then expanding to set up three national television channels and buy Italian football club AC Milan, which he went on to sell in 2017.

Berlusconi’s political success has been linked to his football glory. But it is also closely entwined with the power of his broadcasting and publishing empire.

His first stint as prime minister lasted from 1994-1996. In 2001, he was elected again after a campaign which included sending a book boasting of his achievements to 15 million Italian homes.

He remained in power until 2006 – the longest premiership in the history of post-war Italy – and as a divided left floundered, he was voted back in for a third time in 2008.

‘The knight’ in crosshairs of the law

But his premiership ended in 2011 in a blaze of sex scandals and fears Italy was on the brink of a Greek-style financial implosion.

He nearly mounted a comeback two years later, winning almost a third of the vote with an energetic campaign that, as ever, played up his reputation as a winner – on the football pitch and in the boardroom.

But the man the Italian press dub “the knight” has been unable to escape the clutches of judges determined to nail him.

The twice-divorced Berlusconi was forced out of parliament in 2013 after his conviction for corporate tax fraud was upheld by Italy’s highest court. He said at the time he would not “retire to some convent”.

But his influence waned quickly after he was given a community service order that he served out working with Alzheimer’s sufferers one day a week in an old people’s home.

In 2013 he was also sentenced to seven years for paying for sex with an underage 17-year-old prostitute Karima El-Mahroug, known as “Ruby the Heart Stealer”, and for abusing his powers to get her off theft charges, pretending she was the niece of then Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

The Ruby conviction was eventually overturned by an appeal court. Not entirely off the hook though, Berlusconi now faces trial over allegations he bought Ruby and other women’s silence with more than €10 million worth of gifts, including houses and holidays.

Obama gaffe

The former leader has gained notoriety for his off-colour jokes and diplomatic gaffes, in 2013 likening German politician Martin Schulz to a Nazi, and describing US President Barack Obama as “suntanned”.

In a wiretap conversation leaked to the press, he also called German Chancellor Angela Merkel “an unfuckable lard-arse”.

The now ageing politician has slowed down during the current electoral campaign, with a continuous flow of TV appearances but almost no public event. He also grappled with health issues in recent years, undergoing open heart surgery in 2016.

When asked about his eventual successor though, he responded: “It’s not easy to find a genius, but as I’ll live to be 120, I will find one.”

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a ‘gross abuse of power’

Read: Trump’s son-in-law ‘loses top-level security clearance’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
351,716  274
2
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting
112,780  41
3
How RTÉ put on a last-minute Late Late Show with the country frozen to a halt
104,809  73
Fora
1
Starbucks has faced almost no penalty for opening stores without planning approval
1,699  0
2
'It would be a cop-out': Businesses reject calls for forced closures during red alerts
255  0
3
The Irish have a powerful ability to sniff out claptrap - that's why puff pieces don't work
198  0
The42
1
'We didn't have a game, so Jamie went to play with our seconds on the back pitch in Monkstown'
34,026  6
2
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
30,025  26
3
Fighters choose foes for Saturday's big-money Last Man Standing tournament in Dublin
22,936  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
There were absolute scenes in shops across Ireland today as people queued for supplies
33,443  1
2
15 of the most creative snowmen built around Ireland this week
19,006  3
3
Just 17 wonderful things that happened when the snow hit Ireland
15,090  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
LIDL
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Eight men charged over alleged Lidl looting
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting
TRANSPORT
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
What's running in the morning: Dublin flights cancelled, no trains and no Luas service for now
Forecast, transport and closures: Here's what you need to know today
ESB
Major progress made with reconnections, but 11,000 homes still without power in southeast
Major progress made with reconnections, but 11,000 homes still without power in southeast
Thousands in Dublin without power as Storm Emma sweeps across the country
Pay-as-you-go electricity customers won't be cut off during storm if they can't top up

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie