65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed

ST COLUMCILLE’S HOSPITAL in Loughlinstown in Dublin is to review the colonoscopy results of 65 patients.

The review is being carried out after the hospital examined a number of colonoscopies performed by a doctor at the facility between November 2017 and April 2018.

That came on foot of concerns about the colonoscopy results from another staff member, who informed hospital management using an internal reporting system.

According to a spokeswoman for the Ireland East Hospital Group, the patients involved have been identified and contacted by the hospital, as have their referring doctors.

It was also confirmed that the patients underwent diagnostic colonoscopies, whereby they were checked because they had gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain or bleeding.

The affected patients are now expected to undergo a repeat of the procedure, which involves an endoscopic examination of the bowel to look for abnormalities.

Speaking about the review, Clinical Lead for Endoscopy at the Ireland East Hospital Group, Dr Garret Cullen stressed that the measure was precautionary only, and that the risk to affected patients was low.

He said: “We acknowledge that patients may be anxious about being called for an appointment but I want to reassure them that this is purely a precautionary measure.

“Appointments are currently being scheduled and we expect this process to be complete within four weeks.”