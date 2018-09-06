Have you considered switching your mortgage? Tell us what you'd like to know about it

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Hannah Popham Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,800 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4218687
Image: Unsplash
Image: Unsplash

MORTGAGE RATES, TERMS and rules can be extremely tricky to navigate, if you’re a bit confused about whether you’re obligated to stick with the one that you chose when buying your house, you’re not alone

In fact oftentimes, we’re not even sure what rate we’re on – in one survey, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission found that while 86% of mortgage holders are aware of their monthly repayment amount, only half are aware of their rate of interest.

To clarify your options in full, we’d like to know what you really need to know – we’ll put it to an expert from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Tell us what you'd like to know.

And to thank you for your time in telling us what you’d like to know, we have a €50 One4all voucher to give away – just email competitions@thejournal.ie with ‘CCPC competition’ in the subject line.

If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a guide to review your options, a comparison calculator to see how your mortgage compares and what an expert has to say about switching from a fixed-rate mortgage.

Terms and conditions: The winners of the voucher will be selected at random and contacted directly. Full Journal Media terms and conditions are available here

Still a bit confused about whether you could benefit from switching mortgage? Have a look at CCPC’s handy mortgage comparison tool to get an idea. Make sure you’re fully up to speed on all of your options by visiting the CCPC’s mortgage switching section to learn more.

