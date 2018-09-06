Have you considered switching your mortgage? Tell us what you'd like to know about it

MORTGAGE RATES, TERMS and rules can be extremely tricky to navigate, if you’re a bit confused about whether you’re obligated to stick with the one that you chose when buying your house, you’re not alone.

In fact oftentimes, we’re not even sure what rate we’re on – in one survey, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission found that while 86% of mortgage holders are aware of their monthly repayment amount, only half are aware of their rate of interest.

To clarify your options in full, we’d like to know what you really need to know – we’ll put it to an expert from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a guide to review your options, a comparison calculator to see how your mortgage compares and what an expert has to say about switching from a fixed-rate mortgage.

