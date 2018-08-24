The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA UNREST A number of students at the Garda College are unhappy after it emerged 180 of them have been ordered to work a 14-hour shift for the Papal Visit for no extra pay, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #PEACHY US President Donald Trump has warned the US economy would collapse if he were impeached, as legal chaos roiling the White House had experts saying his presidency is under threat.

3. #AUSTRALIA Scott Morrison has been installed as Australia’s seventh prime minister in 11 years after a Liberal Party revolt instigated by hardline conservatives unseated moderate Malcolm Turnbull.

4. #CHEERS Alcohol has been linked to around 2.8 million deaths a year across the world, making it the seventh leading risk factor for premature death and disability in 2016, according to a new study.



5. #BREXIT Tory tensions over Brexit erupt as a Sky Data poll finds 69% of voters believe the UK will get a bad deal when it exits the EU, Sky News reports.

6. #TERENURE Gardaí are investigating a fire in Dublin in which a 44-year-old man died.



7. #KATHIE KLAGES Michigan State University’s former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar, CNN reports.

8. # WATERFORD WALLS A Waterford street art festival that invites international artists to paint the city’s walls with their own designs, is looking for a new funding model to sustain the festival into the future.