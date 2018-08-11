Man killed in explosion at UK military factory near Salisbury

A MAN HAS died following an explosion at a UK military hardware factory near Salisbury.

The explosion happened yesterday at the Chemring Countermeasures plant with emergency services called to the scene at just after 5pm.

The plant is situated about 8 km outside Salisbury town centre, where a chemical weapons attack the UK blames on Russia seriously injured former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Skripals survived the attack but one of two people poisoned by the same Novichok agent in a nearby town, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, subsequently died.

The Porton Down chemical lab which investigated that attack is also located about 8 km from the site of yesterday’s explosion.

Wiltshire Police have confirmed this afternoon that a 29-year-old man from Southampton died in yesterday’s explosion.

He has not yet been formally identified but police have shared sympathies with his family and colleagues.

A second man, aged 26, from Pewsey, was taken to Salisbury District Hospital in a serious condition. His condition remains serious but stable and he is receiving specialist care.

Six fire crews as well as police and paramedics attended the scene of the explosion and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive on this investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and our enquiries will be continuing at the site today. A cordon remains in place at the site while investigators carry out their enquiries,” Detective Inspector Simon Pope said this afternoon.