Wet this morning and cold tonight... but there's set to be some mild weather this weekend

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to reach zero tonight and it will remain cold and blustery tomorrow, but thereâ€™s set to be some mild weather on the way for the weekend.

Met Ã‰ireannÂ forecasts that this morning is due to be wet and windy with widespread rain accompanied by strong southerly winds.

Brighter conditions are due later today and while it will remain windy in many areas, temperatures are due to reach to 12 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again with a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees are expected with a risk of frost and icy patches.

Tomorrow is set to remain cold and blustery, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees are expected. It will get a lot colder in the night.

While the weather will remain changeable, itâ€™s set to become relatively mild over the weekend and early indications are for settled weather next week.

That said, there is due to be a lot of cloud over the weekend â€“ so not the spring sunshine you might be hoping for.