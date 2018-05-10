More rain on the way but weekend will see 'a recovery in temperatures'

AFTER SUNNY WEATHER in many areas over the weekend, this week has been more unsettled.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, Met Éireann has said. Showers will be most frequent in the west, while the east will stay mainly dry. Top temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Moderate southwest winds will become strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts later today. Tonight will be mainly dry at first, but rain will develop in the west after midnight. Lowest temperatures will dip to five to eight degrees.

Rain will spread from the west to all areas tomorrow morning. In the afternoon rain will clear from the west, leading to sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees.

It’s expected to become mainly dry tomorrow night and it will turn cold, with minimum temperatures of one to four degrees as skies clear and winds become light. Some fog is also possible.

Weekend

Met Éireann says Saturday “will see something of a recovery in temperatures, back to between 12 and 14 degrees”. However, there will be widespread showers. Saturday night is expected to be mainly dry but cold, with minimum temperatures in low single figures.

It’ll be a similar day on Sunday with easterly winds and showers, most frequent in the afternoon. Showers will die out on Sunday night with another cold night will follow.

The weather is expected to be changeable early next week, with mainly light variable winds and temperatures recovering to around normal for this time of year.