'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert

THE PUBLIC HAVE been warned to say indoors from 4pm today until 12 noon tomorrow (Friday) as Storm Emma meets the so-called ‘Beast from the East’.

At yesterday’s National Emergency Coordination Group meeting its chair Sean Hogan said that for reasons of public safety it is advising people should not venture outdoors while the red warning level is in place in their area. People in Munster and Leinster are advised to stay indoors between 4pm today and 12pm tomorrow.

The NECG said that its decision was made because of the “serious and life-threatening conditions” which may be posed by the extreme weather.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned in a public address yesterday evening that in a blizzard scenario it could be “total wipeout” outdoors, and that between 4pm today and 12 noon on Friday the country is on “red alert”.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said that it is predicted there will be 25cm of snow today and 40cm by lunchtime on Friday, which is an “unprecedented situation”.

Met Éireann warned that there will be heavy snow and strong easterly winds across the two provinces from this afternoon, which will cause significant snow drifts in many areas.

“Do not be out there from 4pm tomorrow. This is like Ophelia, it is a different type of safety concern but it is a safety concern,” Hogan said.

“If people need to travel they need to consider how they will be home safely by 4pm tomorrow,” he added.

He said employers will need to consider whether it will be safe to ask employees to come to work over the coming days.

“We’re hoping the damage won’t be like what it was with Ophelia but we are in uncertain territory here,” said Hogan.

He said that if people are out and about in the weather today they might get disorientated and lost. He noted there were a number of deaths of people outdoors in 2010.

Though roads are being salted and ploughed, conditions will be difficult this morning for people, said the NECG.

In addition, Hogan said that it won’t be a case of ‘business as usual’ after the blizzard ends tomorrow. The situation has to be assessed and work begun to get the country back running again.

Some shops and post offices have already announced they are closing due to the bad weather.

Here’s what you need to know about the shutdown.

Weather

Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann said at the NECG meeting that she thinks Storm Emma will continue to bring snow onto the island of Ireland until Saturday.

There will be gale force winds with gusts of about 110km/h once Storm Emma hits Ireland. That means blizzards – dangerous conditions for anyone to be out in.

The snow that is to hit Ireland over the coming days is very dangerous from a visibility point-of-view, she said. It’s expected that snow of up to 25cm will fall today and up to 40cm by tomorrow lunchtime according to Transport Minister Shane Ross.

To keep up to date with what’s happening keep an eye on the Met Éireann website.

Travel

Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus

There will be no Bus Éireann or Dublin Bus services today across Leinster and Munster.

Luas

There will be limited services today. The Luas operator plans to to operate services from 5.30am until 12noon today with a 30 minute frequency. It will start to withdraw services from noon and will suspend all services by 2pm.

This will greatly reduce services between noon and 2pm before completely closure.

It advises people allow extra time to travel and watch its website and Twitter page for updates.

Irish Rail and Dart

Irish Rail will continue operations this morning – except to/from Docklands, and no Phoenix Park Tunnel services – but will begin shutting down at 12pm.

All services will remain closed until 12pm tomorrow at least.

Source: Rolling News

Airports

Flying today? Keep an eye on Cork Airport, Shannon Airport and Dublin Airport‘s social media, as well as airlines such as Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Yesterday there were some delays and cancellations – it’s very likely the red warning will impact on flights today, particularly post-4pm. Ryanair said it has cancelled a number of flights already for today.

Flights cancelled? Here are your rights.

Hospitals

Patients who have medical appointments or procedures scheduled for today are being advised to contact their hospitals, GPs or health centres to clarify whether they will be going ahead.

The HSE said yesterday:

If you have a hospital, GP or health centre appointment today please contact the facility to ensure it is still taking place.

Do not make any unnecessary journeys and if you need to cancel a scheduled HSE appointment because you are unable to travel, please make contact with the facility to advise them.

The Department of Social Protection has said all medical assessment clinics throughout the country will be closed today and for the rest of the week. Alternative dates will be re-scheduled for customers.

Schools and universities

The Department of Education said yesterday:

Given the disruption to transport and the safety risks arising, most particularly in relation to the ability to get home safely before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, third level institutions, colleges and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

In relation to Connaught and Ulster decisions on school closures will be made individually depending on the circumstances in their area. The situation in Connaught and Ulster will be kept under review.