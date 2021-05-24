€2.2 million worth of cannabis and €150,000 cash seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.2 million worth of cannabis and €150,000 in cash following searches in Tallaght and Dublin city centre.

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched during the operation, which was part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force discovered and seized 110kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) worth €2.2 million and approximately €150,000 in cash.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.