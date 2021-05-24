#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 24 May 2021
Advertisement

€2.2 million worth of cannabis and €150,000 cash seized in Dublin

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched during the operation.

By Céimin Burke Monday 24 May 2021, 10:41 PM
37 minutes ago 4,343 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447146
Image: Garda Info
Image: Garda Info

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.2 million worth of cannabis and €150,000 in cash following searches in Tallaght and Dublin city centre.

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched during the operation, which was part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force discovered and seized 110kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) worth €2.2 million and approximately €150,000 in cash.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie