Man (32) arrested over directing criminal gang involved in money laundering

A THIRD MAN has been arrested in relation to a criminal organisation’s fraud and money laundering operations in Ireland, worth at least €8 million.

Gardaí said that the criminal organisation have stolen over €14 million worldwide in invoice redirect frauds, or business email compromise frauds; at least €8-€9 million of this was laundered through the bank accounts of gang members and money mules in Ireland.

In relation to this investigation, Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a 32-year-old man in Balbriggan, Co Dublin this morning.

The man was arrested in relation to an offence of directing a criminal organisation.

He is also suspected to be involved in the recruitment of money mules and the laundering of the proceeds of crime through multiple bank accounts.

During the course of the arrest, a large amount of potential evidence was seized including phones, laptops, bank cards and other documents.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Sec 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Balbriggan Garda Station and can be detained for up to 7 days.

Previous arrests were made in relation to this investigation, called Operation SKEIN, in April.