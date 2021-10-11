#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

400 Covid-19 patients in hospital for first time since March

It’s estimated that 69% of those in ICUs have not been vaccinated.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Oct 2021, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 6,219 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571235
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/shutter_o
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/shutter_o

THERE ARE 400 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning, according to the Government’s Covid Data Hub - with an estimated 40% of those patients unvaccinated.

There are 75 patients in ICU as of this morning, with an estimated 69% of them unvaccinated. 

That is the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals since 8 March, and the highest number in ICUs since 25 March.

The HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that the numbers of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals “is a concern, for sure”.

“These numbers are higher than we’d like, there’s no doubt about that, but they’re much lower than they would have been if you look at the number of cases that we have in our community – and that’s because of our vaccination programme.

That link between cases and harm is weakened, severely weakened, but not completely broken.

92% of the Irish public are vaccinated, Dr Henry said – adding that those who are not vaccinated could still put “big pressures” on the healthcare system this winter. 

There still remains 40,000 or 50,000 people out there over the age of 40, we estimate, who are not vaccinated, who remain vulnerable.

Related Read

01.10.21 70% of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU in the last six months were unvaccinated

The INMO said that there are 477 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning – the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.

352 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 125 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 87 patients on trolleys in UHL is the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic.

An INMO spokesperson said: “The steady increase in overcrowding here is extremely worrying. It’s vital that this is addressed now, before we are into the really difficult winter months.

“Our members can’t be expected to contend with Covid and maintain infection control measures in such an unsafe environment and we need urgent action to tackle this immediately.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie