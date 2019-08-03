This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí discover cannabis worth €400,000 in van abandoned on motorway

A van with the plants was discovered abandoned on the M3 motorway in Meath this morning.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 9,218 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4752209
File image of cannabis plant.
Image: Shutterstock/Lifestyle discover
File image of cannabis plant.
File image of cannabis plant.
Image: Shutterstock/Lifestyle discover

CANNABIS PLANTS WITH an estimated street value of €400,000 have been seized from a van in Co Meath this morning. 

The van, which was found abandoned on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am, contained in excess of 500 plants. 

The white Reanualt Traffic was located parked in the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the motorway between J7 Skryne and J7 Dunshaughlin. 

The van has since been removed for technical examination and no arrests have yet been made, a statement from gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to motorists who may have travelled along the route to review any dash-cam footage recorded. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

COMMENTS (15)

