Gardaí discover cannabis worth €400,000 in van abandoned on motorway

CANNABIS PLANTS WITH an estimated street value of €400,000 have been seized from a van in Co Meath this morning.

The van, which was found abandoned on the M3 motorway near Dunshaughlin shortly before 9am, contained in excess of 500 plants.

The white Reanualt Traffic was located parked in the hard shoulder on the southbound side of the motorway between J7 Skryne and J7 Dunshaughlin.

The van has since been removed for technical examination and no arrests have yet been made, a statement from gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on this stretch of motorway overnight to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who may have travelled along the route to review any dash-cam footage recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.