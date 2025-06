EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RICHARD SATCHWELL: Richard Satchwell has been given a life sentence for the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell at their home in Co Cork.

Advertisement

2. #COURTS: A tattoo artist who attacked a young chef with a sword, causing partial amputation of his left leg, massive blood loss and his subsequent death in hospital, has been found guilty of murder.

3. #ROSIE HACKETT BRIDGE: A 31-year-old man accused of a severe knife “slashing” attack in Dublin city centre on Monday, leaving an Algerian national in critical condition, “poses a serious risk to public safety,” a court heard today.

4. #LEONA MACKEN: Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has apologised to a woman after “failings” in relation to two smear tests “led to” her cancer diagnosis.

5. #RENT PRESSURE ZONES: A decision on whether the Government will scrap or retain Rent Pressure Zones is expected in the next week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.