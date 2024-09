EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #RECONCILIATION: Harris and Starmer agree to take Ireland-UK relationship to ‘new level’ with annual summits from March 2025

Advertisement

2. #GARDAÍ: Fifth person killed on Donegal roads in less than two weeks named

3. #ITALY: Irishman goes missing while on solo hike in Sardinia

4. #RELIGIOUS ORDERS: Gardaí receive over 160 contacts this week relating to historical sexual abuse in schools

5. #COURTS: Man (18) denied bail over alleged hatchet attack in Blanchardstown last week