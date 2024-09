EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #HOME OWNERSHIP: Fine Gael junior minister Neale Richmond calls for doubling of stamp duty on homes purchased by vulture funds

2. #NORTH CLARE: A man has been airlifted to hospital after a climbing accident in North Clare

3. #COURTS: A man (24) has been charged with assault causing harm following an incident outside a Cork cafe

4. #POLITICAL ASYLUM: Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia is heading into exile in Spain

5. #KANSAS: A celebration of life for murdered Irish chef Shaun Brady is due to take place today in Kansas City, Missouri.