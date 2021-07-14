The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COCAINE: Organised crime gardaí have seized an estimated €35 million worth of suspected cocaine. The drugs were discovered in a shipping container which originated in Colombia. Gardaí took control of two of the containers in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

2. #TROUBLES: The UK Government will bring in a statute of limitations to end all prosecutions related to the Troubles before 1998. Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said the Troubles caused “untold damage to all aspects of society in Northern Ireland”.

3. #CERTIFICATES: A temporary call centre for people who have queries relating to their Digital Covid Cert received 4,000 calls on its first day on Monday. A larger call centre with 60-90 operators dealing with all aspects of the system is due to become operational from next Monday but a temporary call centre comprising 25-30 operators is currently open.

4. #NUMBERS: Public health officials have confirmed 783 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The Department of Health has reported that 73 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 20 in intensive care units.

5. #NCT TROUBLE: The National Car Testing Service (NCTS) has apologised after discovering it provided incorrect certificates of road worthiness to 34,000 people over the past year. It will now issue new vehicle certificates to customers who were wrongly given a certificate of two years duration instead of a one-year certificate.