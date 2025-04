EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GRACE CASE: The final report into the ‘Grace’ case inquiry, published after a six year delay, finds the commission is not satisfied that there is evidence of physical, emotional or sexual abuse.

2. #KILLYBEGS: A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Eddie Friel in Killybegs on Sunday.

3. #MOUNT TEMPLE: A school in Dublin has apologised after a list of named senior cycle students – along with claims about their suitability for a school mentorship programme – was circulated in error to members of the school community.

4. #OMAGH INQUIRY: An agreement has been reached between the Irish government and the chairman of an ongoing inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing which will allow the investigation to access material about the attack currently held by the Irish state.

5. #US TARIFFS: Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing US tariffs on pharmaceutical imports in the “not too distant future”.