The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 97 children have been killed since Russia began its invasion. Keep up-to-date with the latest developments in our liveblog.
2. #KYIV: The Taoiseach has paid tribute to an Irish citizen killed while reporting for Fox News in Kyiv.
3. #ENERGY PRICES: Bord Gáis Energy has announced that both electricity and gas customers will face steep increases in their bills from next month.
4. #FACEBOOK: The Data Protection Commission has imposed a €17 million fine on Meta, the company that owns Facebook.
5. #SAHARA: Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS