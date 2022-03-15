The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 97 children have been killed since Russia began its invasion. Keep up-to-date with the latest developments in our liveblog.

2. #KYIV: The Taoiseach has paid tribute to an Irish citizen killed while reporting for Fox News in Kyiv.

3. #ENERGY PRICES: Bord Gáis Energy has announced that both electricity and gas customers will face steep increases in their bills from next month.

Advertisement

4. #FACEBOOK: The Data Protection Commission has imposed a €17 million fine on Meta, the company that owns Facebook.

5. #SAHARA: Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.