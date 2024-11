EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ESCALATION: Ukraine has fired US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory, the first such attack since the United States gave Kyiv approval to do so over the weekend.

2. #WEATHER WARNING: A snow and ice warning is in place across the northern half of the country, with a nationwide low temperature and ice alert to take effect from 8pm this evening.

3. #DUBLIN RIOTS: Gardaí have published 99 images of people who they deem as of interest to their investigation into the riot in Dublin city centre last year.

4. #DUBLIN GAA: Brian Fenton has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

5. #HIGH COURT: Conor McGregor’s barrister has told a High Court jury in the civil case against him that he is not asking them to like his client, but that he is asking them to “look at the evidence” in the case.