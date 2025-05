EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHI AUDIT: HSE leadership has confirmed that the surgeons who performed hip surgeries on children that did not meet the criteria for operating are still carrying out these operations, with no disciplinary process being pursued at this time.

2. #TARIFFS TARIFFS TARIFFS: US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU with a 50% tariff from 1 June.

3. #DONEGAL: Gardaí investigating the death of ten people in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal have arrested a man in his 60s this morning.

4. #METROLINK: The programme director of Dublin’s Metrolink has said he received death threats while working on a similar project in Auckland, New Zealand, but he also stressed that the benefits to come from the underground railway are “off the scale”.

5. #SEIZURE: Revenue has seized e-bikes and e-scooters worth an estimated €4.5 million in a crackdown on illegal importations.