REVENUE HAS SEIZED e-bikes and e-scooters worth an estimated €4.5 million in a crackdown on illegal importations.

In the past few days, Revenue officers conducted searches of two premises in Co Wexford, where they found a total of 4,000 e-bikes and a small number of e-Scooters.

The estimated potential loss to the Exchequer with respect to import duties is €2.3 million.

Advertisement

Ancillary items and spare parts were also discovered during the searches.

Revenue said the e-bikes and e-scooters are believed to have been destined for sale in both the national market and the wider EU market.

It said a number of individuals are assisting with enquiries.

Revenue is working with OLAF (the European Anti-Fraud Office) in this investigation, which aims to protect the EU’s financial interests amid what is believed to be part of an international smuggling operation across the continent.

It urged businesses or members of the public who have information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.