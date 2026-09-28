Man jailed for two months after threatening garda that he would rape his mother

A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN who threatened a garda that he would rape his mother has been jailed for two months.

George Arundel, who is of no fixed address, appeared before Cork District Court by video link for sentencing on Monday.

Sgt John Dineen told the court that a garda was on patrol at Lynch’s Street in Cork city on 18 March last when he came across a “glassy eyed” Arundel.

He was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Arundel was being evasive with the garda and swore at him. The garda felt that Arundel was a danger to himself and to others. He arrested him. Arundel then told the garda that he would rape his mother.

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Arundel, who is originally from Mayfield in Cork city, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour and of being drunk and a danger.

Judge David Waters described the comment about rape as an aggravating factor in the case. He said that the remark was “despicable.”

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client had an alcohol dependency and mental health issues. He said that he had been “in and out of custody” all of his life.

“He has nowhere to stay. He lives in a tent. He doesn’t recall making the comment. But he must accept that he said it,” Daly said.

“When drinking he finds it difficult to get on with gardaí.”

Arundel has 18 previous convictions for being a drunk and a danger. He has eight previous convictions for engaging in threatening and insulting behaviour.

Judge Waters imposed a two-month prison sentence in the case.