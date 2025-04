EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: US President Donald Trump has taken to social media to condemn the deadly Russian aerial attack on Kyiv and urge president Vladimir Putin to “get a peace deal done”.

2. #STATE CLAIMS AGENCY: Billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien has received €5.8m from the State Claims Agency for legal costs associated with the Moriarty Tribunal.

3. #CLONSKEAGH: The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin, has been temporarily closed following an incident over the weekend.

4. #MAYO: A woman in her 60s has died after being struck by a lorry while she was walking in Co Mayo.

5. #INTEL: ​Intel plans to cut over 20% of its global workforce, according to recent reports, which may affect some of the 4,900 workers at the company’s chip manufacturing plant in Leixlip.