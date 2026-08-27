EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUEL PRICES: Government ministers have signed off on the extension of cuts to fuel taxes in a package costing an additional €407 million that will run until the end of February 2027.

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2. #NOROVIRUS: Glasson Lakehouse, a luxury hotel in Co Westmeath, has voluntarily closed after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among people who attended the premises.

3. #AVIGNON: An Irishman is facing up to five years in prison in France after being arrested for telling a Jewish woman that he would “put a bullet” in her head.

4. #BELFAST: UK prime minister Andy Burnham said a united Ireland referendum is “off the table”.

5. #DUBLIN: Gardaí believe that a crash on the M50 in which a motorist drove their car through a barrier of a bridge and onto the road below was a case of driver error.