1. #EARTHQUAKE: Rescue workers have said that there may be “hundreds dead” after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar this morning, which damaged buildings, roads and bridges and forced evacuations across south-east Asia.

2. HOMELESSNESS: The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 15,378 people.

3. COURTS: A Garda Superintendent has appeared in court accused of attacking a woman during an alleged incident in Dublin.

4. #TRUCE BROKEN: Israel has bombed a building in a Beirut suburb and launched extensive strikes against targets across southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire early this morning.

5. #TRUMP TARIFFS: Ireland is the “most exposed and most at-risk” country in the EU in the face of reportedly up to 20% tariffs from the Trump administration on exports coming from Europe, public expenditure minister Jack Chambers has said.