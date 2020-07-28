The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #€16K: The three junior Ministers who sit at Cabinet will waive the additional pay allowance allocated to them last week.

2. #FINED: The Central Bank has fined Bank of Ireland €1,660,000 after an investigation found “serious deficiencies in respect of third party payments”.

3. #COURTS: A mother accused of murdering her three young children at their home in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

4. #HOLIDAY: The Department of Social Protection has said the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is “not paid to people who are leaving the country to reside elsewhere or who go on holidays abroad”.

5. #FLIGHTS: The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said that testing for Covid-19 at Irish airports would be “challenging”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.