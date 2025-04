EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KENMARE: The disappearance of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine is “completely out of character” his wife Janice said in a video appeal following the reclassification of the case to a homicide investigation.

2. #COURTS: Gerry Adams has said he “liked but did not have many dealings” with a British spy who was in the IRA, a Dublin court heard.

3. #MURDER TRIAL: A retired garda sergeant has told the trial of Richard Satchwell, who is accused of murdering his wife before burying her in a shallow grave beneath their Cork home, that the force was suspicious “something untoward” had happened to Tina Satchwell over six years before her body was discovered.

4. #GRACE CASE: The government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection has called for an “inquiry into the inquiry” on ‘Grace’.

5. #DELAY DELAY DELAY: Taoiseach Micheál Martin came under fire in the Dáil today over government plans to allow for increased pay for the heads of semi-state bodies while at the same time delaying the introduction of improvements for low-paid workers.