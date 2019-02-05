This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 4:44 PM
15 minutes ago 444 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478504
Image: Shutterstock/Bragin Alexey
Image: Shutterstock/Bragin Alexey

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement and against a hard border returning between the North and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit.

2. #STRIKE: Nearly 40,000 nurses and midwives are engaging in a second day of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and retention issues.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Pressure is mounting on the government to clarify who knew what and when about the massive overspend on the new children’s hospital, the cost of which may top €2 billion.

4. #BOXING: Tyson Fury’s planned appearance at the Helix in Dublin has been cancelled after the box office received a threat by someone claiming they were going to turn the gig into a “repeat of the Regency (shooting)”.

5. #RACISM: Actor Liam Neeson has said he is “not racist” following comments he made in an interview that he had once walked the streets hunting for a “black bastard” to kill in retaliation for the rape of someone close to him.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Several train services delayed after major signal fault
    20,225  2
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Newcastle midfielder seeking millions of euros of damages from PSG
    12,465  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A definitive ranking of the best dairy-free ice creams readily available in most Irish supermarkets
    1,830  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    IRELAND
    Scotland out to end under-pressure Ireland's 'title dreams', warns Horne
    Scotland out to end under-pressure Ireland's 'title dreams', warns Horne
    Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie