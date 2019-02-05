The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement and against a hard border returning between the North and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit.

2. #STRIKE: Nearly 40,000 nurses and midwives are engaging in a second day of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and retention issues.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Pressure is mounting on the government to clarify who knew what and when about the massive overspend on the new children’s hospital, the cost of which may top €2 billion.

4. #BOXING: Tyson Fury’s planned appearance at the Helix in Dublin has been cancelled after the box office received a threat by someone claiming they were going to turn the gig into a “repeat of the Regency (shooting)”.

5. #RACISM: Actor Liam Neeson has said he is “not racist” following comments he made in an interview that he had once walked the streets hunting for a “black bastard” to kill in retaliation for the rape of someone close to him.