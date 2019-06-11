The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The outsourcing of screening smear tests in the US and the UK has been raised as an issue of concern in the latest report of the Scally Inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy.

2. #TRIAL: The judge in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel has warned the jury that people lie for many reasons, including shame and to conceal disgraceful behaviour from their family.

3. #STABBING: A man was arrested earlier this morning in connection with a fatal stabbing incident last night on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in which a man died.

4. #CLIMATE: People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has hit out at the government for opposing the party’s Climate Emergency Bill.

5. #TAX: The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the government needs to start “weaning itself off the reliance on corporation tax”.