The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IMMIGRATION: The UK’s Home Office has won its appeal against an immigration tribunal ruling which found that people born in Northern Ireland are not automatically British.

2. #CORK: The government has been called on to take action to resolve the homeless crisis after the murder of a man in a ‘tented village’ in Cork over the weekend.

3. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal about his concerns over how his superiors handled complaints of bullying and harassment.

4. #CATALONIA: Spain’s Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their failed Independence bid in 2017.

5. #RWC: Bundee Aki’s Rugby World Cup is over after he was banned for three games for the high tackle that saw him red-carded against Samoa on Saturday.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.