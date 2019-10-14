The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #IMMIGRATION: The UK’s Home Office has won its appeal against an immigration tribunal ruling which found that people born in Northern Ireland are not automatically British.
2. #CORK: The government has been called on to take action to resolve the homeless crisis after the murder of a man in a ‘tented village’ in Cork over the weekend.
3. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal about his concerns over how his superiors handled complaints of bullying and harassment.
4. #CATALONIA: Spain’s Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their failed Independence bid in 2017.
5. #RWC: Bundee Aki’s Rugby World Cup is over after he was banned for three games for the high tackle that saw him red-carded against Samoa on Saturday.
