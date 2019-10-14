This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 4:42 PM
25 minutes ago 890 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Thinglass
Image: Shutterstock/Thinglass

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IMMIGRATION: The UK’s Home Office has won its appeal against an immigration tribunal ruling which found that people born in Northern Ireland are not automatically British.

2. #CORK: The government has been called on to take action to resolve the homeless crisis after the murder of a man in a ‘tented village’ in Cork over the weekend.

3. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal about his concerns over how his superiors handled complaints of bullying and harassment.

4. #CATALONIA: Spain’s Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their failed Independence bid in 2017.

5. #RWC: Bundee Aki’s Rugby World Cup is over after he was banned for three games for the high tackle that saw him red-carded against Samoa on Saturday.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

