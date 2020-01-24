The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSEX: A High Court judge has said he will order the extradition of a Northern Irish man wanted in the UK to face multiple counts of manslaughter following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer in Essex in October.

2. #SHOOTING: Six people have been killed and two seriously injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police have confirmed.

3. #COURT: A mother who repeatedly assaulted her children and threatened to kill them while holding a knife has been jailed for two years by a judge at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

4. #WEXFORD: A body has been recovered by divers in the search for missing fisherman William ‘Willie’ Whelan off the Wexford coast.

5. #GE2020: In the first episode of The Candidate, our new general election podcast, we speak to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.