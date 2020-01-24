This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jan 2020, 4:45 PM
51 minutes ago 1,594 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4978799
Image: Shutterstock/JingAiping
Image: Shutterstock/JingAiping

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSEX: A High Court judge has said he will order the extradition of a Northern Irish man wanted in the UK to face multiple counts of manslaughter following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer in Essex in October.

2. #SHOOTING: Six people have been killed and two seriously injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police have confirmed.

3. #COURT: A mother who repeatedly assaulted her children and threatened to kill them while holding a knife has been jailed for two years by a judge at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

4. #WEXFORD: A body has been recovered by divers in the search for missing fisherman William ‘Willie’ Whelan off the Wexford coast.

5. #GE2020: In the first episode of The Candidate, our new general election podcast, we speak to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

