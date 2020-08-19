The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM ELLEN: A Status Red wind warning has been issued for Cork with orange and yellow warnings for other counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen.
2. #GALE FORCE: Cork County Council has warned people camping or staying in caravans to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight due to the storm.
3. #HEALTH MEASURES: The government has sought advice from the Attorney General over increased garda enforcement powers as part of new Covid-19 health measures.
4. #GERMANY: An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a Berlin motorway, leaving at least one person in a life-threatening condition in what German officials said was a terror attack.
5. #TODAY: RTÉ has announced that Claire Byrne will be the new presenter of the Today programme in the prime 10am slot on RTÉ Radio 1.
