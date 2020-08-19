This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 5:04 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM ELLEN: A Status Red wind warning has been issued for Cork with orange and yellow warnings for other counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen. 

2. #GALE FORCE: Cork County Council has warned people camping or staying in caravans to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight due to the storm

3. #HEALTH MEASURES: The government has sought advice from the Attorney General over increased garda enforcement powers as part of new Covid-19 health measures.

4. #GERMANY: An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a Berlin motorway, leaving at least one person in a life-threatening condition in what German officials said was a terror attack.

5. #TODAY: RTÉ has announced that Claire Byrne will be the new presenter of the Today programme in the prime 10am slot on RTÉ Radio 1.

