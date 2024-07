EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #GRAHAM DWYER The Supreme Court has dismissed Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that evidence of mobile phone data was admissible at Dwyer’s trial in 2015.

2. #ASSASSINATION Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s capital Tehran in the early hours of this morning.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president when he was killed by an Israeli air strike, Hamas said.

3. #BBC Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has admitted accessing indecent photographs of children as young as seven after a man he met online sent him hundreds of sexual images on WhatsApp.

4. #MCGREGOR Conor McGregor has narrowly avoided jail for an “appalling” series of dangerous driving incidents in Dublin where he jumped a red light, sped in and out of traffic and almost caused a collision.

5. #O’ROURKE Former international swimming coach and serial child abuser Derry O’Rourke has been jailed for ten years for the rape and sexual assault of a young teenager 35 years ago.