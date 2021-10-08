#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Oct 2021, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ozgur Coskun
Image: Shutterstock/Ozgur Coskun

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MICA REDRESS: Thousands of protestors have begun marching through Dublin to demand 100% redress for homes affected by the mica scandal.

2. #JAMES BROKENSHIRE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have paid tribute to James Brokenshire after the death of the former Northern Ireland Secretary aged 53.

3. #FOTA FINISH: Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor has said he is “happy with the commitments” he has received from the Taoiseach over two road developments in Cork East and he will not be leaving the party.

4. #INVESTIGATION: The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed gardaí not to charge a retired garda superintendent with corruption.

5. #CLOSURE ORDERS: Four food businesses were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

