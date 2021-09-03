#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 3 Sep 2021, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Grades awarded to this year’s Leaving Cert class are significantly higher compared to 2020. 

2. #CSO: More than 1.36 million people had received one or more of the Government’s Covid-19 income supports by June this year, data shows.

3. #ZAPPONE: Sinn Féin has called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to publish all documents related to Katherine Zappone’s appointment as UN envoy.

4. #SCAM: The Courts Service has warned the public of a scam phone call currently in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers. 

5. #DIZZEE: Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

