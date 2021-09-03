The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEAVING CERT: Grades awarded to this year’s Leaving Cert class are significantly higher compared to 2020.
2. #CSO: More than 1.36 million people had received one or more of the Government’s Covid-19 income supports by June this year, data shows.
3. #ZAPPONE: Sinn Féin has called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to publish all documents related to Katherine Zappone’s appointment as UN envoy.
4. #SCAM: The Courts Service has warned the public of a scam phone call currently in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers.
5. #DIZZEE: Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.
