EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SEAN ROONEY: A military judge has accused five members of Hezbollah of killing Irish United Nations peacekeeper Séan Rooney in December last year.
2. #ABORTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the passing of a People Before Profit bill that seeks wider access to abortion services could speed up legislative changes.
3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Local authorities have not given sufficient notice to the public that water services and local firefighting units will be disrupted due to strikes, according to trade union Siptu.
4. #FUEL: Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended the incremental return of excise rates on fuel, calling them “necessary” and that it would have cost the exchequer €700 million this year if they were to remain as they were.
5. #UKRAINE: A pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother, officials have said.
