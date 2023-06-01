Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 1 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
409
0
43 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEAN ROONEY: A military judge has accused five members of Hezbollah of killing Irish United Nations peacekeeper Séan Rooney in December last year. 

2. #ABORTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the passing of a People Before Profit bill that seeks wider access to abortion services could speed up legislative changes.  

3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Local authorities have not given sufficient notice to the public that water services and local firefighting units will be disrupted due to strikes, according to trade union Siptu.

4. #FUEL: Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended the incremental return of excise rates on fuel, calling them “necessary” and that it would have cost the exchequer €700 million this year if they were to remain as they were.

5. #UKRAINE: A pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother, officials have said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     