EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PEACEKEEPERS: Two UN peacekeepers have been injured in the second day of alleged Israeli firing on UNIFIL positions at their headquarters in Naqoura.

2. #DUBLIN: A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Belfast has appeared in court in Dublin charged with murder.

3. #COURTS: Lawyers for Richard Satchwell, whose wife’s body was found buried beneath the stairwell of their home, intend to apply to have his murder trial moved from Cork to Dublin or Limerick.

4. #FATAL CRASHES: The number of road deaths is rising faster in Ireland than anywhere else in Europe.

5. #DUBAI: Sean McGovern, a leading Kinahan cartel figure who was arrested in Dubai yesterday, will be held in the United Arab Emirates pending extradition proceedings.