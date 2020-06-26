The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GETTING IN FORMATION: Fine Gael members have voted in favour of the programme for government. The count results from the Green Party and Fianna Fáil are expected to be announced later today.

2. #NOAH DONOHOE: Police investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy in Belfast have said they’d discovered a number of items he was last seen with.

3. #JAILED: Family members of Patricia O’Connor, who helped cover up the grandmother’s “grotesque” murder and dismemberment, have received prison sentences totalling eight-and-a-half years at the Central Criminal Court.

4. #GLASGOW: A suspect has been shot dead by police and six other people have been hospitalised following a serious incident in Glasgow city centre.

5. #RULING THE ROOST: Bríd Smith TD has defended comments she made about a High Court judge and a Facebook post that used an image of him and claimed he was “right wing”.