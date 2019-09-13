This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 13 Sep 2019, 4:57 PM
12 minutes ago 251 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4808877
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONTROVERSY: Leo Varadkar has called on TD Noel Grealish to make a statement on remarks he made at a public meeting about whether a direct provision centre should be built in Oughterard in Galway.

2. #: DRINKS PROMOS: Health Minister Simon Harris revealed plans to ban a range of alcohol promotions in a bid to reduce binge-drinking and to make alcohol less affordable for young people.

3. #SWITHCEROO: Leo Varadkar said that Fine Gael would have to consider a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáíl if the main opposition party wins more seats at the next election.

4. #ON TRIAL: A detective and a businessman have been sent forward for trial on charges of corruption.

5. #EXPULSION: The High Court quashed a decision to expel a teenage boy with autism from the secondary school he had been attending.

Comments are off for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie