The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #CONTROVERSY: Leo Varadkar has called on TD Noel Grealish to make a statement on remarks he made at a public meeting about whether a direct provision centre should be built in Oughterard in Galway.

2. #: DRINKS PROMOS: Health Minister Simon Harris revealed plans to ban a range of alcohol promotions in a bid to reduce binge-drinking and to make alcohol less affordable for young people.

3. #SWITHCEROO: Leo Varadkar said that Fine Gael would have to consider a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáíl if the main opposition party wins more seats at the next election.

4. #ON TRIAL: A detective and a businessman have been sent forward for trial on charges of corruption.

5. #EXPULSION: The High Court quashed a decision to expel a teenage boy with autism from the secondary school he had been attending.

