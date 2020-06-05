The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHASE TWO PLUS: Leo Varadkar announced an accelerated roadmap for reopening Ireland.

2. #FREEDOM: From 29 July all internal travel restrictions are being lifted.

3. #SUSPENDED: Two US police officers have been suspended after an elderly man was left in a serious condition after he was shoved to the ground.

4. #BACKTRACK: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there has been no real progress made in post-Brexit trade talks and accused the UK of backtracking on a key commitment.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Over 32,000 people have signed a petition calling for the government to end the system of Direct Provision in Ireland.