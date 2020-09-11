The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CAO The entry points for courses at third level have been released as thousands of students received their CAO offers today.

2. #COVID Dublin, Kildare, and Limerick made up almost two-thirds of all new Covid-19 cases, the latest figures show.

3. #PSNI Police in Tyrone have arrested a 37-year-old man after a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway circulated online.

4. #GREECE Thousands of refugees and migrants have spent a third night in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after two successive nights of fires in the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp left them homeless.

5. #BRAZIL A leading expert on indigenous peoples in Brazil was shot dead with an arrow apparently fired by a member of an isolated tribe in the Amazon rainforest, officials and a journalist in the region said yesterday.