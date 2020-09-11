This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Friday 11 Sep 2020, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/manushot
Image: Shutterstock/manushot

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CAO The entry points for courses at third level have been released as thousands of students received their CAO offers today. 

2. #COVID Dublin, Kildare, and Limerick made up almost two-thirds of all new Covid-19 cases, the latest figures show.

3. #PSNI Police in Tyrone have arrested a 37-year-old man after a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway circulated online. 

4. #GREECE Thousands of refugees and migrants have spent a third night in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after two successive nights of fires in the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp left them homeless.

5. #BRAZIL A leading expert on indigenous peoples in Brazil was shot dead with an arrow apparently fired by a member of an isolated tribe in the Amazon rainforest, officials and a journalist in the region said yesterday.

