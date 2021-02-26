The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #DEATHS: A third man has been found dead following the discovery of the bodies of two people in Cork today, gardaí have said.
2. #VACCINE: More than 238,000 people in the Republic of Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, representing 5.02% of the population.
3. #MOTHER AND BABY: Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said there is “no meaningful justification or reason for the extension” of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.
4. #FINES: Gardaí have issued approximately 9,800 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches to date.
5. #PARKS: The OPW is asking people to consider not bringing their car if they are going to the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend.
