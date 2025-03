EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OVAL OFFICE Taoiseach Micheál Martin and US President Donald Trump have concluded their meeting in the Oval Office, where they took questions from the media Apple tax, Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, tariffs – it was all on the agenda for Trump.

2. #INTERNET DOWN The state has held a major exercise behind closed doors to test how Ireland will deal with a complete loss of the internet after a targeted attack.

3. #COURTS Kyle Hayes was handed two-year driving ban after failing to overturn dangerous driving conviction

4. #AS GAEILGE For the first time, Irish was spoken during Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster this afternoon.

5. #I NEED A DOLLAR A trade row has started between the EU and US that will see the price of a number of products imported into Europe from American manufactures drastically jump – here are five things that may become more expensive.