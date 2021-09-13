#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Sep 2021, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,282 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5548156
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WARNING: The HSE has warned of the dangers of using unproven Covid-19 treatments after it emerged that nearly 5,000 units of ivermectin – typically used as a horse dewormer – have been seized over a 12 month period during the pandemic.

2. #ZAPPONEGATE: Leo Varadkar said he, and Ministers Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe have apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the Katherine Zappone controversy this summer.

3. #TRIAL: A man accused of the murder of Jennie Poole in April has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

4. #TEST: The HSE said there are no current plans to change the existing testing regime, despite an internal discussion paper suggesting those with mild symptoms may be able to forego a test.

5. #PLAN OF ACTION: The Government’s new climate action plan is to be published in the first week of October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie