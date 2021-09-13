The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WARNING: The HSE has warned of the dangers of using unproven Covid-19 treatments after it emerged that nearly 5,000 units of ivermectin – typically used as a horse dewormer – have been seized over a 12 month period during the pandemic.

2. #ZAPPONEGATE: Leo Varadkar said he, and Ministers Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe have apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the Katherine Zappone controversy this summer.

3. #TRIAL: A man accused of the murder of Jennie Poole in April has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

4. #TEST: The HSE said there are no current plans to change the existing testing regime, despite an internal discussion paper suggesting those with mild symptoms may be able to forego a test.

5. #PLAN OF ACTION: The Government’s new climate action plan is to be published in the first week of October.