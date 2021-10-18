The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EASING RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Government is considering extending the use of the Covid pass, mask wearing and social distancing beyond the 22 October.

2. #22 OCTOBER: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are meeting this afternoon before giving its advice to Government ahead of the planned easing of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Friday.

3. #RIP: The former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications.

4. #GARDA ANNUAL REPORT: Gardaí received approximately 43,500 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents in 2020, a 17% increase on the previous year, according to the force’s annual report for last year.

5. #PARLIAMENTARY TRIBUTES: David Amess’s widow wiped tears from her eyes as she read tributes to the Tory MP outside the church where he was murdered in an attack that has renewed scrutiny of politicians’ safety.