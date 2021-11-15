The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening amid “a grim” situation in hospitals across the country, and growing concern about the rapid spread of Covid-19 across communities.
2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A public inquiry will be held in Northern Ireland to investigate mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in the region.
3. #CLIMATE: Former president Mary Robinson has said people under the age of 60 are likely to face a world that is “less liveable”, with terrible floods, fires and droughts.
4. #BRITAIN: The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’, meaning an attack is deemed highly likely, following yesterday’s deadly explosion at a Liverpool hospital.
5. #AUSTRIA: Austria began a lockdown for people not vaccinated against Covid-19. About 65% of the population are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67%, while daily increases in infections hit record levels in the past week.
