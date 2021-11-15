#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Monday 15 Nov 2021, 4:50 PM
19 minutes ago 799 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5602409
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening amid “a grim” situation in hospitals across the country, and growing concern about the rapid spread of Covid-19 across communities.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A public inquiry will be held in Northern Ireland to investigate mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in the region.

3. #CLIMATE: Former president Mary Robinson has said people under the age of 60 are likely to face a world that is “less liveable”, with terrible floods, fires and droughts.

4. #BRITAIN: The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘severe’, meaning an attack is deemed highly likely, following yesterday’s deadly explosion at a Liverpool hospital. 

5. #AUSTRIA: Austria began a lockdown for people not vaccinated against Covid-19. About 65% of the population are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67%, while daily increases in infections hit record levels in the past week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie