EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #KILDARE: A teenage boy died after getting into difficulty in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare over the weekend.

Advertisement

2. #UKRAINE: Taoiseach Simon Harris has called for a “consistency of approach” around payments and supports offered to Ukrainian refugees.

3. #RWANDA: A judge in Northern Ireland has ruled that the law allowing the UK Government to detain and remove asylum seekers it deems to have arrived illegally should be disapplied there.

4. #GAZA: An all-out Israeli offensive on the Gazan city of Rafah would provoke “anarchy” without eliminating Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned.

5. #SMOKING: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked the Cabinet to back landmark legislation raising the minimum legal age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21.