A TEENAGE BOY has died after getting into difficulty in water in Co Kildare over the weekend.

At around 5.40pm on Saturday, gardaí were alerted to the incident in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare, between Ardclough and Celbridge.

Emergency services attended to the scene and the body of a male teenager was recovered from the water a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement